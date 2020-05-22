Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Teranga Gold traded as high as C$11.83 and last traded at C$11.64, with a volume of 634663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.52.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital upped their price target on Teranga Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Teranga Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -35.52.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$140.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Teranga Gold Corp will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teranga Gold Company Profile (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

