TERNA RETE ELET/ADR’s (TEZNY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of TEZNY stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. TERNA RETE ELET/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32.

About TERNA RETE ELET/ADR

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

