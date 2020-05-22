Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $124,050.00 in Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50.

Tesla stock opened at $827.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $700.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.97. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,020.00 to $1,001.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $559.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

