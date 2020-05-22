The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reduced their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded The Sage Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.30) target price (up from GBX 535 ($7.04)) on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 613.30 ($8.07).

SGE stock opened at GBX 667.40 ($8.78) on Monday. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 27.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 619.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 694.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a GBX 5.93 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.96%.

In other news, insider Steve Hare purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

