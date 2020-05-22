TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

TJX stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

