Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,726 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 633% compared to the average volume of 508 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.43.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,441,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $1,070,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,662,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,929 shares of company stock worth $3,476,727.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

