Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,883 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,714% compared to the typical volume of 214 call options.
In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $53,714.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,042.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Gibson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $174,447. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.
EPAY opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 133.13 and a beta of 1.23.
Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
