Traders Purchase High Volume of Life Storage Put Options (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,474 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,895% compared to the typical volume of 116 put options.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.

Shares of LSI opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.16%.

In related news, Director Mark G. Barberio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,763,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 269.3% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 948,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 692,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $57,745,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $39,675,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 894,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,887,000 after purchasing an additional 197,056 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

