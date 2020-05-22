Trian Fund Management, L.P. Purchases 703,700 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SYY opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.82. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.