Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.25 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tricon Capital Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tricon Capital Group from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Tricon Capital Group from $13.50 to $10.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. Tricon Capital Group has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

About Tricon Capital Group

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

