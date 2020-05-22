Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.05 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.15 to $1.80 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Trivago from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Trivago from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $584.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.30. Trivago has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Trivago had a negative net margin of 26.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Trivago will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

