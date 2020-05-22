Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith Sells 5,108 Shares

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total transaction of $963,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $194.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.44. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $197.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 247,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Twilio by 125.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 42.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,267,000 after acquiring an additional 319,236 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Twilio by 64.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

