Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells $383,266.80 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Twilio stock opened at $194.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.44. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $197.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 323.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

