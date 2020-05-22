Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total value of $3,238,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $9,364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,085 shares in the company, valued at $30,617,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,868 shares of company stock valued at $22,244,674 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $354.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $368.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

