Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Tyman (LON:TYMN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TYMN. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Tyman from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

LON TYMN opened at GBX 168 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $329.78 million and a PE ratio of 18.67. Tyman has a 52-week low of GBX 133 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 292 ($3.84).

Tyman (LON:TYMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 27.46 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) by GBX 1.36 ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Tyman will post 2966.9998454 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyman news, insider Jo Hallas sold 77,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.22), for a total value of £131,372.15 ($172,812.62). Also, insider Paul Withers bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £63,500 ($83,530.65).

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

