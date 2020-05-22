UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pareto Securities upgraded Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Continental has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

