UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSEZY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SSE PLC/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays lowered shares of SSE PLC/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE PLC/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. SSE PLC/S has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About SSE PLC/S

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

