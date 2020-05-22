UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of BAESY opened at $24.12 on Monday. BAE SYS PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

