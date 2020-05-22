Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

VALU stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Value Line has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.13.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VALU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Value Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 381.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 4,848.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

