Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,625,000 after buying an additional 2,347,885 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,146,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Ventas by 526.8% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,793,000 after buying an additional 1,059,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,081,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,588,000 after buying an additional 989,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $32.93 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.79.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

