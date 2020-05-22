ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Short Interest Up 9.6% in May

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,250,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 40,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Frederick Terrell purchased 5,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $188,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. purchased 16,025 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,876.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

