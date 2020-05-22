Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Senior Officer Michael Moore Sells 50,000 Shares

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Senior Officer Michael Moore sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$498,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,991,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,840,329.76.

Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$5.09.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.

