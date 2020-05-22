Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 820 ($10.79) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VTY. HSBC lifted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.08) target price (down previously from GBX 1,380 ($18.15)) on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,381 ($18.17) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,085 ($14.27) to GBX 694 ($9.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,123.40 ($14.78).

VTY opened at GBX 722 ($9.50) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 725.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,111.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62).

In related news, insider Ian Tyler acquired 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,846.40 ($26,106.81). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 15,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of £89,994.60 ($118,382.79). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,134 shares of company stock worth $10,998,780.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

