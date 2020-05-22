Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) & Sandston (NYSE:SDON) Financial Review

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandston has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Sandston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A 84.04% -2.55% Sandston N/A N/A -10,627.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vivint Smart Home and Sandston, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 5 1 0 2.17 Sandston 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.05%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Sandston.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Sandston’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 82.07 Sandston N/A N/A -$20,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of Sandston shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Sandston on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Sandston Company Profile

Sandston Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and/or invest in and operate strategically positioned companies in multiple industry groups. Previously, it was involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of environmentally ruggedized computers and computer displays; design, development, and marketing of software for use in factory automation and control, and in test and measurement environments; and provision of application engineering support to customers of its own and third parties' products. The company was formerly known as Nematron Corporation and changed its name to Sandston Corporation in April 2004. Sandston Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Traverse City, Michigan. Sandston Corporation is a subsidiary of Dorman Industries, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.