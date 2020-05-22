Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:WACLY opened at $100.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.78. Wacoal has a 1 year low of $95.95 and a 1 year high of $139.25.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets women's intimate apparel primarily in Japan. It operates through three segments: Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), and Peach John. The company offers foundation garments, including brassieres and girdles; and lingerie, such as slips, bra-slips, and women's briefs.

