Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $194,314,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,995,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $675,724,000 after buying an additional 1,314,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $117.83 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.15. The firm has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.