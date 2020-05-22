Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lifted by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average is $127.15. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

