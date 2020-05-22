Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

MNP stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

