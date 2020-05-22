Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Short Interest Up 13.0% in May

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 10,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $174,577,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $151,561,000. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $76,245,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,922,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,256,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,073 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.22, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $47.15.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.