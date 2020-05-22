Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$55.00 to C$70.00. The stock traded as high as C$65.44 and last traded at C$64.48, with a volume of 205595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$65.04.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total value of C$2,265,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$2,102,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,236. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,355 shares of company stock worth $10,160,088.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion and a PE ratio of 229.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$294.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$308.02 million. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

