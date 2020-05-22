WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WIMHY. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:WIMHY opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This is a positive change from WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 87.04%.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

