WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.65% of WP Carey worth $64,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in WP Carey by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WP Carey by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in WP Carey by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,785 shares of company stock worth $1,085,538. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.11. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

