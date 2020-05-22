Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Position Reduced by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,949 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 26,381 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 102.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $87.24 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.07.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

