Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alexion’s first-quarter results were strong as Soliris maintained momentum and Ultomiris gained traction. However, the business will be negatively impacted in the upcoming quarters due to the ongoing pandemic, due to which the company lowered its guidance. Nevertheless, the label expansion of the Soliris into refractory gMG has further boosted sales. Meanwhile, the company is also evaluating Ultomiris for COVID-19 infection and a positive outcome will boost prospects significantly. Alexion is also taking steps to strengthen the PNH portfolio, which should yield results in the long run. It acquired Achillion Pharmaceuticals to fortify its PNH franchise. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, pricing is likely to affect sales. Further, an earlier-than-expected competition might negatively impact sales.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $101.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.62. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $134.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,482,518,000 after purchasing an additional 597,605 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,111,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,092,000 after purchasing an additional 121,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,523,000 after purchasing an additional 881,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,449,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,758,000 after purchasing an additional 256,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

