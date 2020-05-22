Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Hold

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $540.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 2.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

