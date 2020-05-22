Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) to Hold

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Kadmon alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

NYSE:KDMN opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.40. Kadmon has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $700.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 813.33%. The business had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harlan Waksal acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $46,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,128.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia Schwalm acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $191,168. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.