Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Hold

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

KPTI opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.53% and a negative return on equity of 208.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 766,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,261,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $672,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,315.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,083,605. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

