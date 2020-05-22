Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Leju (NYSE:LEJU) to Hold

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Leju alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

LEJU stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Leju by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 135,181 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leju by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 285,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leju by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leju (LEJU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.