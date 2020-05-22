Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Sell

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ORIX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ORIX from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.80. ORIX has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ORIX by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,380,000 after buying an additional 75,152 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 632,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after buying an additional 40,740 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 269,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 161,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ORIX by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

