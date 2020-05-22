Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) to Sell

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

