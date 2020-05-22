Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to “Buy”

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

KMDA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $298.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kamada by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 107,605 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 889,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 149,762 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $2,740,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Kamada by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,903 shares during the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

