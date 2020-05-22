Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) to “Hold”

KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGDEY opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.85. KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $138.50.

KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells enterprise management software products. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Others segments. The ERP Business segment is involved in the sale and implementation of enterprise management software; provision of other related services; sale of hardware related services to enterprise management software arrangements; and sale of middleware software.

