Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) to Buy

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 148.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, pre-made food and beverage items primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program and other third-party platforms. Luckin Coffee Inc. is based in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luckin Coffee has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

LK stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Luckin Coffee has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Luckin Coffee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,522,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455,616 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at $11,111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

