Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) to Buy

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get Manchester United alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of MANU opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.57 million, a PE ratio of 93.65 and a beta of 0.86. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($4.43). The company had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Manchester United had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,015,000. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,279,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,797,000 after buying an additional 79,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 133,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manchester United (MANU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.