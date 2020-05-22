Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.54

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €54.54 ($63.42) and last traded at €54.40 ($63.26), with a volume of 99870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €53.62 ($62.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of €44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.82.

About Zalando (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.