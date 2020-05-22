Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 11,067 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,881,057.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $1,674,658.44.

On Thursday, March 19th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $1,400,860.86.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $172.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,150.64. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $181.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,193 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,946,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,549,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

