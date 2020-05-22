Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

ZYXI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Zynex from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Zynex stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.07 million, a PE ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. On average, analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

