14,377 Shares in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cannae by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,821,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cannae by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $1,666,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $34.87 on Friday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. Cannae had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 73.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $617,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

