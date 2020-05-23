3i Group (LON:III) Price Target Cut to GBX 852 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

3i Group (LON:III) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 852 ($11.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on III. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of 3i Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get 3i Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,056.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,087.94. 3i Group has a 1-year low of GBX 8.15 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,178.50 ($15.50).

3i Group (LON:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 22.10 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX (75.50) (($0.99)) by GBX 97.60 ($1.28).

In other news, insider Julia Wilson acquired 31,900 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, with a total value of £245,630 ($323,112.34).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.