6,766 Shares in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $80,996.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,592.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,016.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,779,806. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

